Camping World repair turns into nightmare

This video is pure amateur hour, but it’s hard to stop watching after this Camping World customer begins to show the incredibly shoddy work done on his fifth wheel trailer. He says he paid a total of $14,000 to have the RV fixed to have it be more functional and increase its value.

As many of the commenters note, the repair likely ruined the RV, making it not roadworthy and maybe even worthless.

If you have a few minutes, watch this. Unfortunately the man who recorded and posted the video did not say where this particular Camping World is located. As one commenter wrote, “Time to get lawyered up, Buddy.”