Comments for Can blowout plug damage water pump when winterizing?

  • I always use air AND antifreeze, since I know for a fact that my rig has bellies air can’t clear. You blow bubbles and then water settles back in the low point. By injecting antifreeze, the pump is “pinked” and safe as well. $2 is such cheap insurance against what you might “get away with.”

  • Hey Chuck, I think your assuming the above information as it actually happens with the manufacturer & the RV dealer. I believe they don’t check any of the RV’s for anything related to Quality Control! Especially all those greedy money hungry manufacturer & dealers. To add insult to injury that 2500 bucks you pay for dealer prep usually doesn’t happen if it does its incomplete.

