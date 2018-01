Is it dangerous to park your RV beneath or even near high power lines? Could you or your RV be electrified to the point of causing potential danger? RV electricity expert Mike Sokol explains that, yes, your RV could indeed be electrified — up to 10,000 volts or so! Sound scary? Well, watch the video to learn the rest of the story.

