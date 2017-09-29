Car alarms – sometimes unnecessary noise pollution

Dear RV Shrink:

As many campers have expressed recently, we, too, find generators annoying and always opt for generator-free campground loops when available. Our unit has a generator but even we find it annoying when we have to run it. We would never consider running it around other campers who are enjoying a quiet camping outing.

My concern is yet another sound annoyance we have noticed – car alarms. Many cars now come standard with car alarms. Campers with unfamiliar rentals or new vehicles get into them at all hours of the night and you hear loud honking until they finally figure out what button to push. By that time they have already pushed all my husband’s buttons. He tells them all what he thinks, but I’m the only one that can hear him. I tell him it solves nothing and upsets me. Should I just let him vent and ignore it, or work on this issue until he goes deaf? —Horny in Havre, Montana

Dear Horny:

I’m all ears. It is annoying and a growing problem. The ironic thing is, car alarms are so common we are now programmed to think, “What an idiot,” instead of “Oh, someone is breaking into a car.” It is noise pollution, pure and simple.

I don’t think your husband is going to go out at oh-dark-thirty in the morning and catch the offender. Besides, this person already feels like a jerk. If it’s a real Yosemite “break-in,” he could be eaten by a bear. If he isn’t already deaf I am going to assume he wasn’t at Woodstock, so get him some ear plugs. You could also start taking him to Bob Dylan concerts. I did, and I lost a good share of the hearing I had left. Plus, as a side note, Bob can’t always remember how his songs go anymore. (Just sayin’.)

Time will heal everything. Just be patient and appreciate the fact that there are actually a few people who have read their owner’s manual. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

