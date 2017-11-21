Carefree of Colorado rolls out wireless awning control system

Source: news release from Carefree of Colorado

(November 22, 2017) — Carefree of Colorado has debuted a wireless awning control system which is Bluetooth enabled, allowing wireless awning control using the remote fob or Carefree Mobile app from at least 50 fee away without obstruction. The system works with all 12-volt Carefree awnings.

The control module is located inside the RV and is the key to operation, receiving remote signals from the Carefree Bluetooth® app or included control fob to activate awning functions.

The functions that are controllable with the wireless system are awning extension, retraction, LED lighting (on/off/dim), and updating of the firmware (firmware update can only be done via Carefree Mobile app). When paired with the BT motion sensor, the control system can adjust the sensitivity of the

motion sensor via the Carefree app offering.