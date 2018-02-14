Carefree extends living space on Starcraft toy haulers

Carefree of Colorado and Starcraft RV of Elkhart, Indiana, have teamed up to extend the living space of Starcraft toy haulers.

Starcraft is offering the Carefree Retreat on its new GPS toy haulers. The new Carefree Retreat Tailgate Annex attaches to the back of a toy hauler trailer, fully enclosing the entire tailgate and giving RV owners more usable living space without upsizing their RV or affecting their towing capacity.

“What we aimed for with the Carefree Retreat is the easiest set-up in the industry. Aside from the extra space, we wanted to offer a flexible design,” says Elden Wood, vice president of sales, service and marketing at Carefree in Broomfield, Colorado. “The walls of the Retreat can be configured three different ways, as a heavy-duty mesh, a clear plastic layer or a canvas privacy screen.”

The partnership with Carefree makes a lot of sense for Starcraft, says General Manager Jeff Kloska.

“We listened to what customers wanted in their toy haulers and incorporated that into the GPS,” Kloska says. “More storage space, more living space and lighter towing is what they said — the Retreat adds the space while keeping the load light.”

The Starcraft extreme package features the Carefree Retreat on 210LD and 230MLD models.

To learn more and watch a video of the setup of the Carefree Retreat Tailgate Annex, visit the Carefree website.

Information obtained from press release.

##BD-2-18; ##RVT833GG

