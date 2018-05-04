Carefree’s Screen Room adds extra living space to your RV

With summer on its way, camping season will soon be in full swing. When it gets hot and buggy, or when the grandkids show up for the weekend, you will appreciate an extra screened-in room that fits under your awning.

The Carefree Vacation’r Screen Room is a high quality, lightweight room specifically designed to fit nearly all traditional patio awnings with an 8-foot extension. Made of tough, lightweight material, it’s easy to carry and store, quick to set up, and comes with a convenient storage bag.

No drilling or dealer installation required; no poles, rafters or permanent fasteners to attach to coach. This innovative design works seamlessly on awnings with a rain-dump feature. Complete lightweight room with stakes, skirting and a wheel well filler. A tight seal all around keeps out water and bugs.

Features:

Fits awning rail to ground measurements of 86 inch to 150 inch

Fits awning size 12 feet to 13 feet

This high quality, lightweight room is specifically designed to fit nearly all traditional and 12 volt patio awnings with an 8-foot extension

Made of tough, lightweight material

It’s easy to carry, store, quick to set up, and comes with a convenient storage bag

You can find Carefree’s screen room on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd05-18; ##GRVA68

