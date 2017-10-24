Carry more stuff with a Vault Cargo Hitch Carrier

By Bob Difley

Sometimes there just isn’t enough cargo space in your lockers, especially for bulky items like a cooler, generator or BBQ. But luckily, Vault offers a 60″ x 24″ Cargo Hitch Carrier built with a rugged steel frame to withstand the outdoor elements it encounters.

Features:

Fits into a 2″ hitch receiver on your SUV, truck, car or van.

500 lb. capacity.

Square steel tubing design allows for the two-piece design to bolt into each other.

7″ railing surrounds the cargo basket to prevent your cargo from sliding off the basket.

360 degrees of tie-down locations for strapping your cargo.

Redesigned cargo hitch shaft with a bend to elevate your cargo and prevent it from being exposed to your vehicle’s exhaust fumes.

Included with every purchase is a free 5/8″ hitch pin and clip.

VAULT CARGO HITCH CARRIER TIPS

If you are looking to take a weekend camping trip and packing cargo on the Cargo Hitch Carrier, be sure to always do the following:

Properly secure your cargo to your cargo carrier with Vault lashing straps or Vault ratchet straps.

Always check that your cargo is secure every 50-60 miles of travel for security and safety.

Check to make sure your hitch pin is secure before travel.

Remember to give yourself space when backing up and parking to prevent causing any vehicle accidents.

You can find the Vault Cargo Hitch Carrier on Amazon. [Editor: It may cost less at Vault Cargo.)

