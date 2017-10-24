Carry more stuff with a Vault Cargo Hitch Carrier

By Bob Difley
Sometimes there just isn’t enough cargo space in your lockers, especially for bulky items like a cooler, generator or BBQ. But luckily, Vault offers a 60″ x 24″ Cargo Hitch Carrier built with a rugged steel frame to withstand the outdoor elements it encounters.
Features:
- Fits into a 2″ hitch receiver on your SUV, truck, car or van.
- 500 lb. capacity.
- Square steel tubing design allows for the two-piece design to bolt into each other.
- 7″ railing surrounds the cargo basket to prevent your cargo from sliding off the basket.
- 360 degrees of tie-down locations for strapping your cargo.
- Redesigned cargo hitch shaft with a bend to elevate your cargo and prevent it from being exposed to your vehicle’s exhaust fumes.
- Included with every purchase is a free 5/8″ hitch pin and clip.
VAULT CARGO HITCH CARRIER TIPS
If you are looking to take a weekend camping trip and packing cargo on the Cargo Hitch Carrier, be sure to always do the following:
- Properly secure your cargo to your cargo carrier with Vault lashing straps or Vault ratchet straps.
- Always check that your cargo is secure every 50-60 miles of travel for security and safety.
- Check to make sure your hitch pin is secure before travel.
- Remember to give yourself space when backing up and parking to prevent causing any vehicle accidents.
You can find the Vault Cargo Hitch Carrier on Amazon. [Editor: It may cost less at Vault Cargo.)
Information obtained from website.
