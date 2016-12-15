Cars of the future as predicted by Disney in 1958





Here’s what cars of the future will look like as envisioned in 1958 by Walt Disney. Jet cars, electro suspension cars and atomic cars will speed across the USA and in underwater tubes beneath the seas to connect continents. Radiant heat will melt away snow and ice on highways. When visibility is bad, radar will kick in to identify objects ahead. Colored highway lanes will help motorhomes reach their destinations. Prefab overpasses can be dropped into place nearly instantly.

Once in awhile the predictions have come true — “rear view mirrors will actually be television pictures,” the film predicts. What we call GPS is predicted. Self-driving cars, says Disney, are also in the future.

But most of what’s predicted to come has yet to appear and most won’t. This delightful animation is fun. Enjoy!