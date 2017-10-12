Cart makes easy work of lugging your RV stuff

By Bob Difley

One of the things I like about boondocking in undesignated campsites or in some forest service campgrounds is that the picnic-table-outside-recreation-hub isn’t placed just outside my entry door. I like it to be a distance away, maybe in the trees, in the sun, or on a view knoll – not under my neighbor’s window.

The problem was the tedious chore of lugging all my stuff back and forth. And all the carts that would work were either too bulky or didn’t fold up small enough to store without taking up most of the compartment. But Rio Brands came up with a folding cart called the Deluxe Wonder Wheeler which does a pretty good job of carting stuff around.

This all-terrain cart offers 10-inch wheels designed to roll on everything from sand to grass to forest floor. It will hold a 48-quart cooler in its lower compartment, plus lots of other gear, including up to four camp chairs, picnic supplies, lantern, books, firewood, and much more. Just plop your items in the sturdy mesh bag and you’re set. Toss in up to 100 pounds, says the company.

It also comes in handy when not in camp as a grocery cart and laundry tote with a weight capacity of 100 pounds. Special compartments include a removable tote bag, side umbrella holder, large mesh pouch, bottom tray, and rack. It comes fully assembled, no tools required – just snap on the wheels. The cart pops open and locks quickly, then folds flat for easy storage in a closet or locker.

So if you want to make setting up your boondocking campsite a bit easier, you can find the Deluxe Wonder Wheeler on Amazon for around $65.