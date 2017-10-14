Comments for Cart makes easy work of lugging your RV stuff
I’ve actually owned a prior version of this. It came in very handy for foot travel (a.k.a. car-free living) while living in sticks and bricks. The weakness was the netting, which tears too easily for me.
I bought the traditional folding grocery cart at a supermarket for about $20. It replace a smaller one that I bought at an RV store for more. It folds, and is big enough to put my large collapsable laundry bag into it. I use it when the laundry is reasonably close to the rig. It does take up a bit of room, but is sturdy enough I could strap it on back with the lawn chairs if I wanted to.
Interesting that a previous article talks about the lack of cargo space in the modern RVs……and here is one more piece of junk to carry… Love it when they say it easily stores in a closet or locker….. There is a better solution, make more trips!