Just wanted to leave a comment / reminder to folks camping where it may freeze. A good friend and his wife were camping in Northern Ark. and it was forecast to be close to freezing that night. His thought was to disconnect the water line, but another choice was to let a faucet drip slowly. Whether you agree with this method or not, it you live in the north, you know this is a common way to keep pipes from freezing. His brain freeze was to forget to leave the gray tank line open and – YUP – his tank overflowed and he had water all over the lower level of the RV. Fortunately, he found it before it was really deep and they were able to do a quick mop and dry and no damage. But this could have been a major mess. He did tell me his floors were really clean now! They are seasoned rv'ers, but this proves it can happen to anyone. Just an example that even simple things can get ya!
