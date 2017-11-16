You should also check the NHTSA web site to see if your tires may have been involved in a recall. It is important to realize that your tires may not have been “registered” at the time of sale so there is no way for the tire company to contact you. You can read more HERE http://www.rvtiresafety.net/2017/11/did-your-rv-company-or-dealer-follow.html Reply
You should also check the NHTSA web site to see if your tires may have been involved in a recall. It is important to realize that your tires may not have been “registered” at the time of sale so there is no way for the tire company to contact you. You can read more HERE
http://www.rvtiresafety.net/2017/11/did-your-rv-company-or-dealer-follow.html