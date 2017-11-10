Comments for How to choose your first telescope
Excellent choices on those scopes Ralph, I had a Celestron SCT several years ago. Loved it! Clear skies buddy!
My wife, the expert, opted for these 2 telescopes and we are highly satisfied with both, one for travel and one wedge mounted in a backyard observatory. Also, met the OPT crew and the gang from Celestron at the North East Astronomy Forum (NEAF) a few years ago and they are better than wonderful.
Catadioptic
SCT
CELESTRON 8″ SCHMIDT-CASSEGRAIN
CELESTRON 11″ SCHMIDT-CASSEGRAIN