You are here
Home > Using Your RV > RVers' special interests > Hobbies > Astronomy for RVers > How to choose your first telescope

Comments for How to choose your first telescope

  • My wife, the expert, opted for these 2 telescopes and we are highly satisfied with both, one for travel and one wedge mounted in a backyard observatory. Also, met the OPT crew and the gang from Celestron at the North East Astronomy Forum (NEAF) a few years ago and they are better than wonderful.

    Catadioptic

    SCT
    CELESTRON 8″ SCHMIDT-CASSEGRAIN
    CELESTRON 11″ SCHMIDT-CASSEGRAIN

    Reply

    • Excellent choices on those scopes Ralph, I had a Celestron SCT several years ago. Loved it! Clear skies buddy!

      Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017