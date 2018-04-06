Choosing a generator for a fifth wheel

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

I have a question about generators. We have a 40 ft. fifth wheel and would like to purchase a generator. What would you suggest that would be quiet yet affordable? —Debbie S.



Hi Debbie,



Portable Vs Permanent Another important consideration is whether or not you want it to be a portable generator or one that you must leave attached to your RV at all times. Many chose a portable unit because of the versatility they offer. Not only will this generator power the essentials in an RV or Travel Trailer, they can be used for other applications like tailgating, BBQ or power outages caused by storms. Furthermore, most brands offer a parallel capability, which allows two units to work together, producing twice as much power. This is how most RVers will produce enough power to run their air conditioning units assuming they’ve opted for portable power source. On board or permanent applications are more common in Class A or Fifth wheels as these are meant for longer term or even permanent usage. Noise Noise is also an important aspect of a generator. Would you be able to sleep with a generator thumping nearby? Most are designed to run quietly, but some are quieter than others. Keep in mind that if it is too noisy, it may annoy nearby campers, neighbors, and family members. Also, many National Parks and even private campground limit noise to 60 decibels at 50 feet.

However, I would suggest that you visit a reputable dealer who can show you a variety of generators with varying levels of power and noise. The dealer should also be able not only to explain the differences (pros as well as cons) among them (hard to find online) but also to work with you on your priorities, such as low noise level, ability to run the appliances you have onboard (including how many you expect to use at the same time), and many other variables that you should consider before making a decision.

Then I would go online and check the reviews of the ones you are interested in as well as the price being offered. But don’t make price the most important factor. You will want the help offered by a dealer if something goes wrong, for installation (if a permanent generator), if you have warranty claims, or have further questions. If you do find a much better price, give the dealer a chance to match (or at least get close to) the price of the online source.