Comments for Choosing the right extension cord for RV’s shore power cord
Good point. The picture of the coiled mess is from an article I wrote about HOW NOT to store an extension cord. And you’re correct that an extension cord tangled and jammed into a small space can cause overheating. However, it’s not due to Eddy Currents or any other magnetic or inductive effects. It’s simply a lack of airflow that causes the heat building.
The same idea of magnetic coupling causing overheating is also an old-wives tale in the pro-sound industry. Since we generally transport big extension cords on reels, the normal practice is to unreel the entire length as you suggest for RV users. That’s also good advice to prevent overheating, but again, for the wrong reason. I can show this is true via the math, but not even my sound engineers believe me. Perhaps I need to set up an experiment and do a video of the temperature rise of extension cords in various configurations. Plus I have test gear that can measure the actual inductance of the wire. That would be an interesting experiment, I think.
Mike, you suggest 10 gauge cord for 30 amp through 25 feet of extension cord. What gauge cord would you recommend for 20 amp with a 50 foot extension cord. We only need it to extend slideouts and run the refer prior to a trip.
Mark
Mike;
I noticed at the side of your article about ‘extension cords’ that there is a photo of a jumble of orange cord in a pile.
This is a usual situation until the pile is sorted out and in use. However……..
Some dimbulb out there might construe this as an acceptable way to put a cord into service. It is Not!
The cords should not be used in a pile or a coil, but rather should be laid out in a line or zig-zagged when in use.
THIS to prevent overheating/fire due to magnetic induction causing back-flow. (A coil is a coil, right?)
In reading your book, “No-Shock” and other articles, I do not recall seeing this advisary anywhere.
Perhaps the ‘Hoi-Poloi’ should be given a heads up on this matter.