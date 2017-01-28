I’ve had this problem too. I was educated on this spring valve and simply use your finger to push it in and release, to reset the seal and spring. Rather than replace it, try it first. Another issue I found is that some use a direct hose hanging from the valve. Try a 90 degree extension, so the hose doesn’t “hang” from the city water valve (more direct from ground up). This way the hose end will not flex the spring and valve thus making it leak. I also use a 90 degree with a shutoff on city water, and the compartment closes fine. I tried plastic and doesn’t work as good as brass fitting. Thanks for allowing shared frustrations. One more hint. ALways turn water supply off at the hose bib when you leave your campsite temporarily. Hoses and fittings can and will leak and the consequences can vary. Reply
I’ve had this problem too. I was educated on this spring valve and simply use your finger to push it in and release, to reset the seal and spring. Rather than replace it, try it first. Another issue I found is that some use a direct hose hanging from the valve. Try a 90 degree extension, so the hose doesn’t “hang” from the city water valve (more direct from ground up). This way the hose end will not flex the spring and valve thus making it leak. I also use a 90 degree with a shutoff on city water, and the compartment closes fine. I tried plastic and doesn’t work as good as brass fitting. Thanks for allowing shared frustrations. One more hint. ALways turn water supply off at the hose bib when you leave your campsite temporarily. Hoses and fittings can and will leak and the consequences can vary.