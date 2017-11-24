Comments for Class A owners ask: Can you spare a tire?
I keep a tire in the underbelly
In addition, most people don’t know that rear dual tires on big class A’s have reverse threads on the mounting bolts. Don’t know why that is but they do.
-
On Semi’s the right side has right hand threads, the left side has left hand threads. Isn’t it the same on a big class A since they (mine) is on a Freightliner chassis?
-
PS: Left hand nuts have a notch on each of the corners, right hand nuts do not.
-
Recently had a blown rear tire out in the desert of Nevada. Had to drive about 90 miles on one tire. Found a tire dealer , but he had no 8R19.5 tires. Bought 2 of the newer tires and put them on the front. Took the front tires and put them on the rear. Put the tire that had carried the weight for so long alone on the roof as a spare in case it happened again. Got home and changed the rear tires with new 225 70R195 tires.
-
PS I drove the 90 miles at 30 MPH.
OK, so let’s say I carry a spare wheel and tire for my 45′ class A motorhome. First where in the world do I store it. OK you say under the bed. OK now how at 69 years old do I get it out from under the bed and outside. Now I’m in pretty good shape for an old guy, but REALLY?
These wheels and tires are not light.
Ok, so now it’s out. What’s the next step, AH, yes jack my 45′ behemoth up. .Next………to any motorist driving by: sir, “sir could you loan me a gazillion pound rated jack”. Now it’s jacked up, it’s time to bust those lug nuts loose, HUH? . How many of you carry a wrench capable of removing a lug nut tightened to 450 foot pounds of torque at the factory?
Not do’in it.
Enough said?????? Leave it to the road service guy!!!!!
As a teenager I worked in a truck shop and often had to move, mount and change semi-truck tires. These things are way heavier than any car tire you’ve ever changed. So if you’ve not practiced changing a Class-A RV tire in your driveway (or camping spot), you’ll want to call in an expert on the road. They’ll have the proper jacks, impact wrench and air compressor. But I do think it’s a great idea to carry a fully mounted spare tire with you. Just don’t get hurt trying to change it yourself for the first time on the side of the road.