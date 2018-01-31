Clear debris and water from slideout with RV Slideout Broom

If you have slideouts you know the importance of cleaning the tops before retracting the slides. Otherwise, you get the outside inside. Not a good thing. Slideout toppers help to keep debris and water off the top of the slideout but are expensive and not always effective. And I’ll bet you aren’t especially fond of climbing the ladder to your roof and leaning over the side to clean the debris from the slide. TWS Innovations thinks it has a solution for you.

It’s a lightweight, telescoping aluminum-handled broom designed to easily and safely clean the top of your RV slideouts from the ground. The telescoping handle and swivels allow you to reach the highest slideout without the use of a ladder or climbing on top of the RV. Easily and safely remove leaves, sticks, water and debris, and keep them from entering your RV when you close your slideouts. This broom will help protect the rubber linings and the slideout mechanism from being damaged. The upper portion of the broom can be removed and used as a regular broom to clean your RV.

The broom’s threaded tip allows other attachments to be used such as a brush or squeegee. The RV Slideout Broom is an inexpensive alternative to slideout toppers. Why pay hundreds of dollars for the purchase and maintenance of slideout toppers? For people who aren’t able to climb on top of their RV or who don’t want to pack a ladder with them this broom is a great solution.

Learn more.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd02-18; ##RVT831