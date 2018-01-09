Coachmen motorhomes recalled for fire risk

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Coachmen Galleria motorhomes, models GAB24FLM, GAB24QM and GAB24TM. The inverter was installed using a lead wire that may not be able to handle the amperage draw.
If the lead wire cannot handle the draw it may melt, increasing the risk of a fire.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the lead wire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 14, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-0587.