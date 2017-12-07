Coleman RoadTrip Propane Portable Grill folds for easy storage

Stop manhandling those heavy, bulky backyard beasts and show off as the grill master with the Coleman RoadTrip LXE Propane Grill. It’s easy to tote around and set up. Just fold it up, roll it with one hand to your favorite cooking spot and set it up in a matter of seconds with the lift and lock system.

The grill comes equipped with durable cast-iron grilling surfaces. (Coleman RoadTrip pot support and griddles are available separately.) When you’re ready to grill, push a button to ignite the InstaStart matchless lighting system.

Cook for more than an hour on one propane cylinder with 20,000 BTUs of power on 285 sq. in. (1838.7 sq. cm) of cooking surface. It’s perfect for BBQs, picnics, tailgating, camping or a night on the patio. When you’re ready to leave, it folds down small enough to fit in one of your RV’s lockers.

Features:

Portable propane grill ideal for tailgating, picnicking and camping

Delivers 20,000 BTUs of heat across 285 square inches of grilling surface

Swaptop interchangeable cooktops allow you to switch grill grates out for griddle and stove grates (sold separately)

Instastart button ignites grill without the need for a match or lighter

Collapsible design is easy to transport and fits into most car trunks or RV lockers

Easy to transport, folds to compact size with large handle and wheels for easy pulling

Sets up in seconds

Easy-to-clean, cast-iron and porcelain-coated surfaces with removable grease tray

You can find the Coleman Road Trip Grill on Amazon, where it got 84 percent 4 and 5-star ratings.

