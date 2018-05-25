Collect a database of boondocking campsites

Here’s a comment from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

I’ve been boondocking for 15 years, and I’ve found it’s not the camping itself that’s hard, it’s finding places to do it. I use Google Maps to locate new places, but that’s not very reliable because you cannot see details like road elevations and conditions. My best resource has been Escapees and their publication “Day’s End”. Also, there are plenty of no-hookups campgrounds (at least out West) where you’ll find sparse attendance during the week. These places are usually beautiful, quiet, and have plenty of room between sites. Yes, you’ll pay rent, but it’s well worth it to not be in a crowded campground. As long as lots of RVers remain lazy and rich, I think boondocking will be available for quite some time. —Michael S.

Granted, boondock camping opportunities are not as abundant in Connecticut as in the West, but there are still places to boondock and there are primitive (no-hookup) campsites available that cost less than private RV parks (and in Connecticut State Parks you, as a resident, get a discount) and whose campsites are spaced farther apart. You’ve probably found most of them. But as a general rule, when trying to find primitive and boondock campsites in any new area or state I look at (besides Google Earth) national and state forests, state campgrounds, fish and wildlife refuges, county and public utility parks and campgrounds, and Corps of Engineers properties.

Though many times if you ask the volunteers who man the visitor centers and answer online questions about camping they will reply “no,” what they mean is that there are no developed campgrounds. When pressed they will reveal that you can actually camp there but “who would want to camp where there was no campground?”

The other suggestion I would make is to become a collector of boondocking campsites. By that I mean, save them to a notebook or in a digital file by location or state. You would be surprised how many good boondocking campsites you pass by and they go forgotten because you weren’t looking for a campsite when you discovered it (I’ve forgotten hundreds of good sites). But record it anyway. Build a database. Then next time you pass that way or are chatting with other boondockers you will have the information handy. It does take some effort, but the payoff is worth it.

