Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks secure your outside lockers





By Bob Difley

Your RV compartment locks, if you didn’t already know, are the same as many other RV compartment locks used by manufacturers — which means that there are a lot of people out there that have keys to your locks.

Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks resolve that quandary with combination locks that you can set so that only you know the code and only you can get into your lockers. And you don’t have to fiddle with keys to do it.

The Combi-Cam retrofits any standard cam lock and converts it into convenient, keyless security. And you can set or change your own personal code at any time.

The Combi-Cam comes with all the cams and hardware required for most applications and is available in cylinder lengths from 5/8″ up to 1-1/8″ to accommodate material thickness from up to 3/8″ through thicknesses up to 1-1/8″.

Features

• Up to 10,000 possible combinations

• Retrofits any keyed cam lock

• Keyless convenience — set your own code any time

• Weather resistant

• Available in Black or Chrome

• 5/8″, 7/8″, 1-1/8″, and 1-3/8″ cylinders available

• Mounting hardware included

The solid performing Combi-Cam is durable and constructed of a non-ferrous metal making it corrosion resistant in outdoor applications.

You can find the Combi-Cam combination lock on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

