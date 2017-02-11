Comments for Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks secure your outside lockers
Oops. It appears that Bob is correct. This from Math Central at the University of Regina: Each of the possible combinations is a 3 digit number if you allow me to write leading zeros. By that I mean I will write five as 005 and twenty-three as 023 etc. The smallest 3 digit number I have is zero, written 000 and the largest is 999 and I have ever integer between 000 and 999. Thus I have 1,000 numbers or 1,000 possible combinations.
The storage compartment combination lock looks like and interesting product. However, if the picture of it is accurate, then the number of possible combinations is 1,000 (from 000 – 999), not 10,000. Generating 10,000 combinations would require four digits, not three.