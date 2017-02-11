You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Bob Difley > Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks secure your outside lockers

Comments for Combi-Cam Combination Cam Locks secure your outside lockers

  • The storage compartment combination lock looks like and interesting product. However, if the picture of it is accurate, then the number of possible combinations is 1,000 (from 000 – 999), not 10,000. Generating 10,000 combinations would require four digits, not three.

    Reply

  • Oops. It appears that Bob is correct. This from Math Central at the University of Regina: Each of the possible combinations is a 3 digit number if you allow me to write leading zeros. By that I mean I will write five as 005 and twenty-three as 023 etc. The smallest 3 digit number I have is zero, written 000 and the largest is 999 and I have ever integer between 000 and 999. Thus I have 1,000 numbers or 1,000 possible combinations.

    Reply

    • Replying to Bob and Bob —
      Bob Difley originally had the 1,000 figure in the article. I looked at the Combi-Cam brochure and spec sheet (via their Amazon ad) and three places in there they claim up to 10,000 possible combinations, so I changed the article. Sorry. –Diane at RVtravel.com

      Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016