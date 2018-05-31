Compact trailer dolly fits in RV storage compartment

Many RVers prefer a natural, secluded campsite, but even the most seasoned driver sometimes finds it near to impossible to steer the RV into the optimal position to take full advantage of the setting. With a Parkit360 Force 5K or Force 10K power dolly, it’s easy to maneuver a travel trailer, fifth wheel, pop-up or pod around tight corners, trees, low branches and other obstacles. Best of all, it’s uniquely compact, so it fits into a camper storage compartment or the trunk of a small sedan.

The Force power dolly is about the size and weight of a lawnmower, so it’s easy to lift it in and out of storage. Parkit360 engineered it to be quickly assembled on site with its included tools. Because it freewheels, it can be put together away from the RV and simply rolled into position.

Parkit360’s robust Force 5K and Force 10K can move up to 5,000 and 10,000 lbs., respectively. Muscle comes from a durable 1.5 hp Bosch electric motor with a planetary gearing system. With a built-in charger and monitor, power is provided by a conventional 12V battery or the RV’s onboard supply using the optional connector cable. 4″ wide tires deliver traction over a wide range of surfaces and up to a 6% grade. Environmentally friendly, making camp is quiet and fume-free.

Using the Parkit360 Force trailer dolly couldn’t be easier. It’s simply a matter of pushing the forward/reverse thumb toggle and steering. Unlike when in a vehicle, the user faces the RV and can see exactly where it is at all times. If there’s a question of clearance, it’s easy to stop and look; it makes jackknifing a thing of the past. Watch the video.

It’s also extremely safe to use. The Parkit360 Force connects to the RV with its included 1–7/8″, 2″, 2–5/16″ or 50 mm ball using the company’s Stableloc Technology. It handles up to a 900 lb. tongue weight. Once connected, the dolly won’t tilt or pivot. If the trailer has electric or surge brakes, an optional controller automatically sets the brakes when the Force is in neutral.

Parkit360’s Force 5K has an MSRP of $1,095 and the 10K, $1,330, with online pricing commonly available. Production has increased to ensure fast turnaround times. They come with a two-year warranty. To learn more or buy visit ParkIt’s website.

Information obtained from press release.

