Conserve water with Camco Shower Head

Whether you are a long-time boondocker or are just getting started, not wasting water is of primary importance in extending your RV trip before having to replenish your water and dump your holding tanks. And the biggest water waster for most boondockers is taking showers (I assume you still take showers when boondocking). Turning off the water flow between soaping down and rinsing off is how most boondockers conserve water, but you waste a lot of water when readjusting the hot and cold until the temperature is just right. But there is a better way.

An On/Off switch on the Camco RV Handheld Shower Head allows pausing the water flow when shampooing and soaping up, then flipping the switch and having the water begin again where you stopped without having to readjust the valves, therefore reducing the amount of water used. And less water then flows into your gray water holding tank – that’s a big plus.

Features:

Shower head measures 4″ in diameter with a total length of 9″

Choice of five spray patterns from a drenching rain to a gentle massage

Rubber spray tips allow easy cleaning

Easy installation makes it perfect for RVs or boats

You can find the Camco Shower Head on Amazon, where it has received 82% 4- and 5-star reviews.

