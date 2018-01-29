Construction workers on temp assignments choose RV living

One of the reasons RV parks are so crowded these days is because many of the spaces are occupied by long-term residents. That includes Baby Boomers who live year round in RVs, poor people in old or inexpensive RVs who can’t afford a traditional home or apartment, and construction workers who move from job with their own RVs rather than renting apartments or motel rooms. Here’s a story from the Omaha (Nebraska) World Herald that illustrates that last type of long-term residents:

Travelers whizzing past Exit 420 on I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln may wonder why about a third of the spaces at Pine Grove RV Park are occupied this time of year, in the middle of a Nebraska winter. After all, aren’t recreational vehicles used by vacationers during warmer months?

Not all the time. Of the 100 spaces for RVs at the park, owners Cathy Kappel-Simms and Scott Simms said 40 are set aside for long-term residents. Of those spaces, 30 are occupied, mostly by construction workers like Danny Parker, whose home is near Atlanta.

For such workers, living in an RV is better than staying in a hotel or renting a place when away from home for months on a construction project like the one they’re working now — the Facebook Data Center under construction in Sarpy County.

Read more in the World-Herald.