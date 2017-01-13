Contest Issue 776





What was this device from the late 1800s used for?

A. To create ruffles, or flutters, in dress sleeves and skirts.

B. Used in shoe making to strengthen and add texture to leather.

C. Mothers used it to remove wrinkles from cloth diapers.

D. To create edging for pie crust and other pastries.

THE 21ST PERSON TO ANSWER CORRECTLY WINS THE PRIZE

Only one entry per household.



Email your answer (A, B, C or D) on the subject line to rvcontests@gmail.com. Please include your mailing address and phone number. We will only use that info if you win. We’ll notify you if that’s you. Good luck.

View the prize: