CONTOURE introduces ventless washer/dryer combo

National Quality Products, LLC, makers of CONTOURE space-saving appliances, announced that its deluxe ventless washer/dryer combo will be a featured new product at the Jan. 22-23 NTP-STAG EXPO. According to a press release, NTP-STAG will distribute the product to the RV aftermarket.

The washer/dryer combo features advanced laundry technologies with reduced power, energy and water consumption. Their all-in-one combo comes standard with fiver unique temperature selections, 16 multiple wash programs, automatic temperature control, steam technology with automatic wrinkle guard, low-decibel quiet operation and is available in silver (RV-WD800S) or black onyx (RV-WD800BK).

CONTOURE’s ventless washer/dryer combo is available now. Learn more.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd01-18 GRVA