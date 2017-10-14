Comments for Couple disagree on what’s important to haul in RV
Here’s the answer to your prayers. This one weighs less than 20 Lbs. There are less expensive ones but this one comes complete and has a 100% Duty cycle which is important.
https://www.amazon.com/Viair-Automatic-Function-Portable-Compressor/dp/B000X9EGFS/ref=sr_1_12?ie=UTF8&qid=1507997810&sr=8-12&keywords=viair+air+compressor
There are many small air compressors that take up very little room. Their drawback is they are slow….but what’s the hurry? Just make sure the one you buy is capable of reaching the tire pressure you need.