Couple sues Thor over defective luxury RV. Sewage ‘geysers’ into bedroom

Bill and Jennie Mangan say their dream of spending the first 10 years of joint retirement traveling the country inside their luxury RV quickly faded beneath a cloud of diesel fumes pouring into their bedroom at night as leaking hydraulic fluid seeped into a basement drawer.

Then there was the sewage, which they say pooled daily in their bedroom and geysered from their shower drain like an off-color Old Faithful each time they flushed the toilet. The combination, the couple told the Charlotte Observer, left their new Thor Tuscany 44MT smelling like a $270,000 rolling outhouse.

This week, the couple sued Thor Industries, the Indiana company that built their RV, seeking a full refund of the sale price plus $100,000 in damages for the 160 separate defects that the couple says have crippled the vehicle during the short time they’ve owned it.

The lawsuit says the couple’s highly anticipated life on wheels instead bogged down into hours lost on the phone or laptop debating warranties and service claims. When they actually drove the 45-foot-long RV anywhere, they say, it was usually a two- to three-day trip to some RV service center in a distant state.

Read the entire story in the Charlotte Observer.

Read other RVers’ horror stories about their RVs.