Custom install now available on automated RV dumping system

Drain Master of Hollister, California is now offering custom installations of its state-of-the-art RV waste products – valves, hoses and storage.

The new Drain Master Pro-Series waste valves are operated by a control module, either inside the RV or out (or from both locations) vastly improving reliability and performance. With two simple open/close switches (gray and black), dumping RV tanks is easy. And how about this? No gloves are required!

“We installed the automated Drain Master system on our RV last year,” said RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. “We can now dump our tanks from a switch inside our bathroom, which has been incredibly convenient in bad weather. I’ve been a big believer in this system ever since we got ours.”

The Waste Master sewer hose is strong and heavy-duty. Drainmaster now offers a special storage system design by Drainmaster’s Doug Swarts. The system is convenient, sanitary and saves time. It features a locking enclosure that installs under the RV and enables users to keep the hose permanently connected. The dumping process is thus completely uneventful.

Drain Master makes products for all types of RVs and provides personalized installation and service at its headquarters, where there is ample space for RV parking.

Watch RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury’s interview with Swarts about the system.