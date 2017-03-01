Custom RV mattress sources?





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have a 2008 Gulf Stream Tourmaster T40A motorhome and I am looking to replace the original mattress. The mattress has 2 sections as the head area has to raise up to allow for the 2 slides to retract. -Mark

Dear Mark,

Rocky Mountain Mattress will do custom RV mattresses, according to their website,, and there is an image of an articulating mattress on the front page! The company is BBB rated, and will ship directly to the customer. They can be found here.

For those folks who don’t need a custom sized mattress, your local mattress store is probably the best place to go.

[Editor’s note: We’ve had great success finding regular size mattresses for our RVs from big-box retailers like Costco and Big Lots – in one case, we drove the rig up to Big Lots and had the clerk do a “load out” right into the rig and onto the bed platform. We’ve also noted that Amazon sells memory foam mattresses, delivered to you “compressed” in a box. Cut off the box, untie the mattress and let it expand on the RV bed platform. These sources can be a considerable cost saver.]

photo: rockymountainmattress.com