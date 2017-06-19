Custom windshield drapes spiff up RV, cool it, too





By Bob Difley

Custom RV windshield drapes are drapes for your RV front windshield. They are pleated and made in pairs (2 panels), but can be ordered as a single panel, three-panel, or even four-panel.

All Custom RV windshield drapes come with one set of tiebacks (18″ x 6″) that secure with Velcro, so they can be easily kept out of the way when not in use. NOTE: If you order one panel, you will only receive one tieback. If you need an additional tieback, please indicate when ordering.

Turin is a faux silk design that is woven of 100% polyester and is intrinsically fire retardant™. The supple, rich sheen projects an eye-catching, affordable elegance. Terra-based neutrals and a novel bank of colors highlight this innovative faux silk. It also passes MVSS-302 fire retardant test.

For over fifty years, Gary Manufacturing has been a leading provider of textile products so you can be sure your custom RV windshield drapes will hang nicely and fully cover your windshield. Select from 1 of 6 beautiful colors for your new custom made windshield drapes. Curtains are vacuum regularly and dry clean only. All of the curtains are ready to hang on your existing track when they arrive. The curtains are fully lined, and custom made for your RV. All pricing is based on size, style, and options selected.

Ordering custom curtains is as easy as 1,2,3! Visit the Dyers RV Parts and Accessories website for instructions on how to measure and to purchase.

