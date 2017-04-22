Comments for Dead RV battery issue leaves owner in the dark
I have a similar problem with my 2016 Holiday Rambler Vacationer as Bill G. but it’s not the house batteries, it’s the chassis. I store my coach and do all the right things. Within TWO days my chassis battery is depleted and I have to use the battery booster to start the motor, what am I doing wrong?
Last Oct. I replaced my Parallax converter with a Progressive PD-4655 to maintain and charge my two relatively new Interstate 12V Batteries over Winter.
When I checked the SG last week both were in the Red at 1.200 and below. VDC WAS 12.5 on bat. Pwr. and 13.5 on charge.
The dealers question was:” Is the Hydrometer calibrated for Deep Cycle batteries”?
Never heard of such a thing.
I understand that ALL batteries used the same acid; the difference being construction of the internals.
Was his question valid?