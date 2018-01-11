Dealer says water in RV from retracting slideout is normal

Dear Gary,

I’m a single woman and have a Fleetwood Bounder. When it rains and I bring the slideout in and I un-level the motorhome, water from on the top of the slideout comes pouring into the rig. My RV dealer says this is normal. It’s quite a bit of water and others I know do not have this issue. Shouldn’t there be a seal to stop the water from coming in? —Linda F.

Dear Linda,

Indeed this is not a “normal” situation. It appears that dealer is either misinformed or disingenuous.

There should be a wiper seal around the slide room opening that should remove most of the water as the room is retracted. In some cases, it may not remove absolutely all the moisture, but it certainly should wipe most of it away as the room retracts.

Apparently, the room needs adjusting or the seals need to be replaced. Have a certified RV service technician inspect the centering and all the adjustment points on the slideout. In a worst-case scenario, an aftermarket topper awning can be installed that will protect the room’s top surface when extended. It will extend and retract with the room. It’s an advantageous add-on device since it will also keep the room cooler in the summer. But I’m not buying the “normal” claim of that dealer.

