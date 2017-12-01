Comments for How would you describe the condition of your RV?
We rated the condition of our 2015 Holiday Rambler Ambassador Class A diesel pusher as excellent because Holiday Rambler has followed through with all warranty repairs and extended our warranty out to 3 years on the whole unit and 6 years on the electrical. Yes we have had some major problems, But each year we have taken our rig back to the factory for major repairs, the work has been completed and the factory has warrantied their work. If you have problems with a new unit or one that is still under warranty, take that extra step and contact your manufacturers Customer Relations and work out all the details to your satisfaction. We did and are very satisfied.
Mine is good, I follow the practice of Run she must and Shine she may. Having limited mobility I focus my efforts on the mechanical side of my 1995 Diesel Pusher and don’t worry about the cosmetics. I would love an immaculate looking coach, it just isn’t going to happen and I really don’t care what people think.
I use my Nu Wa (3 slides) 5th wheel full time now, cosmetically it’s showing it’s age, (A ’96) but all of it’s components are working as they should, only the furnace has been serviced twice and the plumbing has sprung minor leaks due to too much water pressure from hook ups. Oh and I replaced the toilet last year. All in all, a good rig.
Our 2000 Dutchstar is in very good condition we have had to replace the fridge all other equipment is original and working fine. The one on going problem is the dash air will not hold a charge. We run the generator and roof air when needed
We own a 2004 Born Free. We have had great luck with appliances, motor and furnishings. This month we are having a fiberglass repair over driver door where a small crack has appeared. Only weak point has been the latches on the cabinet doors/drawers. Our unit has always had a mysterious squeak when starting out. Born Free closed its doors in May. We have appreciated the fine materials and workmanship in the construction of the Born Free.
Mine is a 2015 Jayco 32′ & used an average of 1 week at a time per month.
Its condition now is an upgrade over new with the exception of the electric awning which experiences normal wear.
Being retired & as a hobby restore antique vehicles, I perform myself all maintenance & upgrades personally.