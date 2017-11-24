Do you use your RV to get away from it all — maybe spend an entire season on public lands enjoying the peace and quiet, the stunning night skies, hiking, birdwatching … that sort of thing? Or is your RV your home — one that has all or most the comforts of a traditional home, but has wheels so you can move from place to place?
Here’s a list of nine ways we came up with that we believe cover how most RVers use their recreational vehicles. But we likely missed some, so please leave a comment if you use your way that we didn’t consider. You can pick two responses if one doesn’t quite cover all the bases.
The survey may take a few seconds to load. So stand by.
One thought on “How would you describe how you use your RV?”
We are lucky enough to be able to visit the USA for six months each year though it would be nice to be able to stay longer. We have a 40 foot diesel pusher and prefer to stay in state parks / C of E parks and a little boondocking, that takes up about 3 of our 6 months. The rest of the time we use small independent RV parks.
Richard.