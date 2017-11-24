How would you describe how you use your RV?

Do you use your RV to get away from it all — maybe spend an entire season on public lands enjoying the peace and quiet, the stunning night skies, hiking, birdwatching … that sort of thing? Or is your RV your home — one that has all or most the comforts of a traditional home, but has wheels so you can move from place to place?

Here’s a list of nine ways we came up with that we believe cover how most RVers use their recreational vehicles. But we likely missed some, so please leave a comment if you use your way that we didn’t consider. You can pick two responses if one doesn’t quite cover all the bases.

The survey may take a few seconds to load. So stand by.