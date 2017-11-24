Comments for How would you describe how you use your RV?
It’s my home. I live in it full time and travel the US seeing the country
We use our RV as a winter home traveling around Florida to see friends and relatives. We like the mobility over a condo. Our annual trip begins from southern NJ on the Cape May Ferry. 38′ Class A Holiday Rambler Diesel Pusher towing a 2014 Ford Explorer.
I consider myself a half timer. On the road anywhere from a week to three months at a time. I enjoy both boondocking and occasionally a high end campground with all the luxuries. So I think I camp sometimes and rv travel at others. I have a 24′ class c with no slides. It is a basic no frills unit, but just fine for my husband and me.
My wife and I live on a lake in Maine for 6 months and in our trailer for 6 months in S,W. Florida. We did travel the first 2 years throughout the Southwest and south before settling in Florida for the past 5 winters. We store the trailer at the RV park for the summer.
We spend several months in Florida every winter in our 35’ fifth wheel, and travel part time the rest of the year. We have a regular house. When the kids were young we had a 24’ travel trailer. People used to say to us that this was not camping. I would reply “No, it’s not camping, it’s a cottage with no fixed address”:
We are seasonal snow bird. Our travel trailer stays in storage in the off season. We have a small homemade trailer we use for camping in comfort in the north.
I am a vegetarian diabetic, who has very successful handled my diabetes by a very strict exercise plan and very specific diet for 11 years. I need a kitchen to refrigerate and prepare my food.
Full time suits us in this travel phase of our lives. Still lots to see and places to return for more exploration. Not having the ties and care of a house, helps us enjoy this freedom.
Of the 8 choices available in this survey, I can check 5 of them with our Class A. We just don’t full time… yet.
We just sold our home and are going to full time it until we decide otherwise. Lots to learn, for certain. Please tell me we don’t have to have our whole year planned out in advance! Hoping to stay where we like for as long as we like and not have a schedule. Take our time and live the dream. We know we have to book national parks in advance but are hoping we can show up on an as need basis to many state parks and local private campgrounds. Here’s to learning and an occasional Walmart “Last” Resort !
We are full time and it’s our only home.
That being said we do prefer some hookups not necessarily sewer. We don’t profess to “camp” but the only parks we stay at are COE and State Parks as we prefer nature over pools and a clubhouse for socializing.
We have been full timing for years and have the lifestyle pretty much down to a science.We tried the mortgage thing several times,but due to rising property taxes and high priced real estate,bailed out of that sinking ship.Then there is the rent problem,and the incessant greed that has permeated the rental industry…so for us the RV is the way to go.I have seen many changes over the years in the RV business,lately it is poor quality for a fast buck.Gone are the days of pride in workmanship that the flagship brands used to brag about…it’s all about money now…get as much as they can before the next bust comes along.All this has created a problem where RV parks have become over crowded and prices have gone up exponentially,especially in the snow bird areas. I figure it will run it’s course,it usually does,and many will get disheartened and abandon the lifestyle…leaving more room for us die hard RV folks who actually live in our rig sto avoid being ripped off by greedy real estaters and landlords.
I’m one of the few remaining “campers” per the description in the newsletter. I’m a tent camper, and this newsletter has convinced me that I will never become an RVer because of the cost, the “systems” that fail so much and because of RVers’ attitudes I don’t share. I camp to connect with nature and to live cheaply and comfortably. I have no issues with self-containment or with using a tent and/or minivan to meet my few needs.
G`day, retired U.S. Army. I like to tell people, in twenty years in the Army, I’ve been around the world a few times and want to see what we have right here in our own back yard, and am working on it. After a hiatus, DW passed Sep 2015 after four short years full-time, my new `partner-in-crime` and I will be back in the mix in approx one year! I’ve lived in my 5er since 2011 albeit stationary since 2015, working at a campground.
We still have a stick/ brick house but spend several months in the road during the year
We use our 33ft TT as a second home basically. Instead of buying a “summer” home, we travel. We are retired but still maintain a permanent residence. We also stay in out of the way places to enjoy quiet mornings, great walk/hikes and biking. We leave the pools to the families. Yes, we are sewer “snobs”, but the amount of “vintage” fellow RVers that prefer the quiet non-traditional RV parks is amazing. We have a number of favorites and frequent them. With friends quite often. But, after a hectic work life we truly enjoy the calm and quiet of “clamping”.
I own a home in Florida, but travel in my motorhome to Minnesota each summer where I “live” in a seasonal campground. Going to and from Florida, I “camp”, both boondocking and staying in national parks , forests and BLM land. Best of both worlds.
We have been full time RVs since 2010 though we have always camped, tent, pop up, small travel trailer. When we got our 5th wheel is when we decided to be full timers. Our daughter went to college, we went south to FL. Spent 5 years up and down East Coast, 2 years in Northwest, now heading back east. We are Thousand Trails, ROD members as well as military retirees which allows us this lifestyle. Am concerned about how many campgrounds are filling up with permanent people. Hope to do this for many more years to come.
Are you always guaranteed a campsite with Thousand Trails? Or, do you have to call around to reserve a site in advance?
We are snowbirds so spend 5 to 6 months in our 5th wheel. Most of that time we are “parked” an extended time but we take out time getting there to visit historic sights and National Parks.
We own a Truck Camper and a 36 foot 5th Wheel. We towed the 5th Wheel to Texas for many winters to visit various State Parks all winter long. When we decided to leave it permanently in Rockport Texas we bought the Truck Camper.
We wanted to take our time on the trips south and again north to our Minnesota home in the spring, not wanting to stay in motels. The Truck Camper lets us stay with friends and family in their driveway when southbound in mid October, and we mostly use Corp parks northbound in mid May. We take about 2 weeks to make our trips each way. Since May is the off season we haven’t had a problem just driving to a Corp park during the weekdays but stay put through the weekends.
The 5th Wheel Is our winter home and a lake home in Northern Minnesota is our summer home. Because we have the Truck Camper we now use it to go to campgrounds during the,weekdays a few times in the summer, towing a small sailboat, something we couldn’t do with the 5th Wheel.
All was well until Hurricane Harvey, no way for us to move our trailer. It did sustain some roof damage and some water stains on the ceiling and carpet but it did not get torn apart or flipped so we are living in it now, as before. Insurane took care of the repairs and cleaning. We feel fortunate.
We full timed for 8 years after living on a sailboat for 21 years. We needed a roots place and AZ fit the bill. Now we we get out of the heat for summer, do week ends once a month with Elks RV Club, and special occasions.
At this time my family and I use our travel trailer for long weekend get a ways and a vacation in the Midwest area, mostly staying at private CG. Our children are adults and spending less time with us RV’ing. My wife and I planning to travel more at months at a time. Still trying to decide on a 5th or class A. I did my time camping in a tent and done with that, I enjoy spending time away in my home a way from home.
We are on our 3rd Class A. This quarter million dollar rig is not an RV. It is a home on wheels with a bath and a half, stacked washer/dryer, residential fridge, I could go on and on. We are on the road as snow birds for 4 months and then travel locally and on trips for parts of another 3 months from our stick home. We don’t camp. I call it GLAMPING..
We spend five to ten months a year in our motorhome; a couple of months are snowbirding, and the rest is a mix of work assignments, visiting friends and family, and travel for fun. We do still own a house, with all the problems that entails, with an apartment for an elderly parent still living there.
We spend 4-6 weeks in AZ in the winter and 4-6 weeks in the Northwest in the summer. We prefer state parks or favorite RV parks. I like to plan trips with reservations but stop when tired on the way to our destination or on the way home. My favorite way to camp is buying a Thousand Trails pass for half price and one more region in the west. Price per month is less than $50. I like to sign up for 2 years and camp for the price of a resort fee.
We are sightseers and we go somewhere every 4 to 6 weeks. We usually stay at national parks, state parks first choice and then commercial parks if we have to. We do boondocks at times, however we usually only stay at any of the above for 2 or 3 days and move on. Been to Alaska, Cross country, most of the national parks in western US and still plan on seeing more of the country. We been RVing since 1989. Life is good!
It is our only home. We use it as transport to and from various volunteer jobs all over the United States. The Rv parks are crowded and difficult to relax in so we work for state and national parks seasonally..winter in the south and summer up north.
My wife & I have been full time RVers and on the road since early ’02 in our 40′ motorhome.
Our full time RVing life style is best described by the Tiffin Mfg slogan “Roughing It Smoothly” after enjoying the other ‘camping’ methods since the early 70s.
I bought my 20′ 2005 Rialta in 2006 so I could research my family history (do genealogy), traveling to eastern US locales where my ancestors lived from my S&B home in the Pacific North West. I urban boondock in her for 2 – 3 months near archives, libraries, courthouses and cemeteries; she houses my files, computer and printer and permits me to visit new found “cousins” without inconveniencing them. I have 100W of portable solar panels that allow me to write at night, taking care of my electronics. On my way back to the PNW, I stop at National and State Parks and visit Civil War battlefields where my GreatGrandfather fought. I’m having the time of my life and would love to continue my genealogical research across the Pond!
My definition of camping is “cold, wet and miserable.” I did that while growing up. I have wonderful memories of the TIMES we had while camping, but not “camping.” For that reason the next 40 years I spent “camping” there were always numbers on the door. I now have a class A. I don’t tell people I camp, I tell them I “RV” And I’m OK with that!
We are lucky enough to be able to visit the USA for six months each year though it would be nice to be able to stay longer. We have a 40 foot diesel pusher and prefer to stay in state parks / C of E parks and a little boondocking, that takes up about 3 of our 6 months. The rest of the time we use small independent RV parks.
