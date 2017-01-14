Comments for Different model year on chassis versus motorhome
Having a chassis built one year and then the coach completed the next may or may not be important. Where it might be is if there was an upgrade to the chassis and this was indicated in the sales brochure. If, unbeknownst to the buyer, the coach was built on the previous year chassis the purchaser would be thinking they had the new features. I doubt many customers would know enough to ask this question.
My 2010 Roadtrek was built on a 2008 Mercedes chassis. I don’t know offhand on which year it is registered with the DMV. I am thinking that if it is 2008 I would be paying a lower tax. When I get anything done, if it is chassis work I tell the mechanic it is a 2008, if work on the house I say it is a 2010. So far that has not caused any problems.
I live in Oregon. My rig is titled as a 2004 but is on a 2003 chassis. Confudion comes when getting it serviced and buying parts.