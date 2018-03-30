Dixie RV SuperStores not being acquired by Camping World

HAMMOND, La. — Dixie RV SuperStores announced Thursday that the recent report from Camping World Holdings, Inc. that it is in the process of acquiring “Dixie RV Superstore in Newport News, Virginia” should not suggest that Camping World is buying its company.

“Dixie RV SuperStores is neither affiliated with nor has any common ownership interest in the Virginia dealership,” the company said in a news release. “The true legal name of the sole Virginia dealership, which Camping World intends to purchase, is ‘Dixie Trailer Sales of Newport News, Ltd.’ Dixie RV SuperStores owns the service mark to its name which is registered with United States Patent and Trademark Office (Registration No. 4596414). Dixie RV SuperStores did enter a License Agreement with the Virginia dealership allowing it to use ‘Dixie RV Superstore’ while it continued to conduct its own business, but that privilege will not pass on to any successors or assigns, including Camping World.”