DIY: Safe way to test the ground wire "bond" to the RV frame
The limitation of a continuity test is that it only sends micro-amps of current through the grounding system. Imagine that you had a ground wire cut almost all the way through, with just a whisker of wire making the connection. It will measure perfect with a standard continuity test. But push a few amperes of current through this connection and it will quickly become obvious there’s a problem in the continuity. Plus this type of test allow you to bang and twist the wiring while watching the bulb for a flicker. You can’t see brief intermittent continuity failures using a digital meter. So if I’m troubleshooting a grounding problem, pushing a calculated amount of failure current through it allows me measure voltage drops across various test points and predict the exact location of the failure.
Lots of talk of grounding, but I don’t see mentioned grounding the generator to the RV chassis using a ground wire off of the ground terminal on the generator. This is a separate ground, not part of the outlet.
Should a wire be run from that terminal to a ground screw on the frame of the RV ?
I love this. I am learning alot. Thanks.
Can’t you just do a continuity test from the RV plug ground pin to any part of the RV frame?