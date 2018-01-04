DIY upgrade from OEM showerhead to Oxygenics BodySpa

Economic use of water for RVers that frequently boondock or dry camp without a water hookup is a given. And the less water you drain into the gray water tank, the fewer times you will have to pull up stakes and head to the dump station. But for those who like copious water flow and strong pressure from their shower head, this presents a conundrum. Oxygenics hopes to give you the best of both circumstances by putting jet engine power in your shower.

This attractive, handheld, Oxygenics BodySpa Skincare Showerhead, using patented technology, increases oxygen content in your water and self-pressurizes for the best shower experience possible. Comfort control adjusts from soft to stimulating.

Features:

No clogging guaranteed.

Includes wand, 60-inch hose, wand holder, comfort regulator, washers, Teflon tape and easy installation instructions.

Limited lifetime warranty.

Oxygenics BodySpa Kit has shutoff valve, water-saving, self-pressurizing, handheld shower, WaterSense 2.0 GPM, White

