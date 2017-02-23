Do you dream of your parents after they’re gone?





My father died just a little over nine years ago. My mother died five months later.

I was thinking about them last night, and I realized that I hardly ever dream about them. When I have, most often they have made cameo appearances. They were just part of the scene, not really involved.

The only exception is that I have had several nightmares about my father dying. It’s always a heart attack. He had heart problems in his later years and two bypass surgeries. In my dream, I am with him, frightened. Actually, I think it is the same dream over and over. I think in the dream he dies, but then comes back to life later. Then he dies again. It’s a horrible dream.

After my parents died, I had hoped they would return to me in my dreams. I expected it. Maybe talk to me — say things that helped me better understand them, or me. I guess that was asking a lot. I am surprised and saddened that nothing like that has never happened. Why don’t I have more dreams about two people who were so important to my life?

If one or both your parents are gone, do you dream about them? Are they good dreams? Bad? Do they talk to you? I just wonder what you think. — Chuck