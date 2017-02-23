Comments for Do you dream of your parents after they’re gone?
After 24 years as a Hospice nurse I and almost all my coworkers are convinced that there is *something else* after death. My father came back to check on us 3 years after his death and I was quite sure it was him because my grandson had a slightly different name. My father had always wanted a namesake and I woke up knowing he was very pleased with his great grandson even if we had gotten the name wrong. I took in 2 cats for a hospice patient who had no one to care for them and I received a visitation from her 3 weeks after her death and she was so irate about certain things it actually scared me. And some of our cats have returned to us after their deaths, and one of my patients was visited by her dog a week before she died- that her family had never told her had died six months prior. My “almost daughter”- the best friend of your child that you wind up partially raising because they spend so much time at your pace- woke to her mother’s specialty perfume two years after her death, a week after I had helped “almost daughter” celebrate her graduation from nursing school. The main thread between my and my friends experiences is it usually happens between sleeping and waking- when you are sort of a n man’s land- and it can involve any sense, hearing, touching, smell-mine just come into mind like a knowledge. The other thing is they occur to need- either on the part of the departed, or an your part- a very, very, great need. So maybe, you didn’t NEED your parents badly enough (semi suicidal in some instances I’ve heard of) or your parents didn’t have that great need to contact you. As I said, my father contacted me, he was a real control freak, and as I said he always wanted a namesake. The cat’s’ owner was another control freak who had to let me know she disapproved of some of my caregiving of “her” cats- she couldn’t accept that she had to move on and leave me to care for them.
I hope that my experiences have been of some help to you. Maybe the fact there’s been no real obvious contact means that everybody is doing quite well on the plane of existence they are currently on??
Never think about them anymore for me my mom died Jan 1952 and my dad died but I never saw him the last 25 years of his life before he died in 2006