Do you have a proper emergency First Aid Kit in your RV?

The Coleman Expedition First Aid Kit is the ultimate first aid kit for large groups, RV trips, or long treks. Be ready for any emergency with this 205-piece kit, which features an ample supply of the components most often needed in the field.

All items are housed in a durable, semi-hard case that protects contents and is easily fit into your hiking pack, sports bag, car, RV or bug out bag. Additionally, the unique EZ Find System keeps the items organized and allows room for you to customize your kit to your own specific needs.

The Coleman Expedition Kit is the perfect all-purpose family first aid kit for your home, car, RV, and next adventure.

Features:

205-piece first aid kit for longer trips, larger groups for camping, hiking, home, work or any situation where a first aid kit is needed

Contains the most commonly needed first aid items – latex-free bandages, first aid tape, sting relief, antiseptics towelettes, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, a cold pack, Nitrile exam gloves and more

EZ Find System organizes everything for fast easy access inside the durable semi-hard case, with room for your personal emergency medical supplies or medications

Durable and compact case easily fits in the car, backpack, or sports bag – measures 7.75” x 6” x 2.75″

Be prepared for any emergency or minor mishap with the well-stocked Coleman Expedition 205-Piece All Purpose First Aid Kit

You can find the Coleman Expedition First Aid Kit on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd10-17; ##GRVA61

