Leaving the gray water valve open is just begging for trouble. There have been some real horror stories of varmints, vile insects, snakes and other undesirables taking up residence in grey water tanks and even getting further inside RV plumbing and sinks/showers. You probably don’t even want to know just what kind of critters live in sewer/septic systems. Besides, the more gray water you have to run through your hose after emptying the black water tank the better. Other than pure laziness there is no reason for not minding tank levels and emptying only when necessary or when breaking camp.