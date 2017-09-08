When we take off for a month or two we generally have one or two pre-planned stops or appointments and the rest of the time we just freelance it. That way if we find a really interesting place we can spend as much time as we like. We don’t even make RV Park reservations until we are 3 or 4 hours out. Reply
When we take off for a month or two we generally have one or two pre-planned stops or appointments and the rest of the time we just freelance it. That way if we find a really interesting place we can spend as much time as we like. We don’t even make RV Park reservations until we are 3 or 4 hours out.