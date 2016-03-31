Do you take naps? I do





I like to take naps. I’ve taken naps for most of my life. But I have noticed lately that I now take them more frequently. I think it’s because I’m getting older. As a rule I do not like getting older. But taking more naps is okay: it’s a good thing related to old age. The other good thing is not being dead yet.

Of all my pleasures in life, taking a nap is among the best. Sometimes my naps last 10 minutes, sometimes an hour. Most of the time I feel no guilt when napping. But sometimes I think, “I really should be working.” I feel guilty for maybe five seconds, then I realize that napping is more important than guilt. I have been self-employed all my life, in part because no employer would permit me to nap whenever I wanted.

My very favorite place to nap is on the couch in my motorhome or on the overhead bunk on a warm summer day. Heat rises, making a nap up there toasty warm. When everything is right — and that means a slight breeze blowing in from the window, the feeling is heavenly. The very best nap is when the temperature is warm enough that I can nap without my shirt, with the breeze flowing over my back like a gentle back scratch. As I have written before, I love my back scratched (not rubbed). So when the breeze does it for me, it’s one of life’s little bonuses.

I MADE SURE when I bought my current motorhome that it had a couch. My last one had only a chair — inadequate for quality napping. With my couch, if I am feeling a little tired while driving, I pull over at a rest area. Within one or two minutes I will be on my couch and ready to nod off. I don’t care about outside noise. If a truck is idling next to me I don’t hear it. I will fall right to sleep no matter what. These naps usually last only 10-20 minutes. That’s all I need. When I awake, I feel refreshed and am ready to drive another 200 miles.

Many people are not nappers, maybe even you. The non-nappers I know tell me they wake up groggy, just the opposite of me. I feel bad for them. They are missing one of life’s joys.

Do you take naps? Please leave a comment.

#530