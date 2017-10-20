Do you use an EMS surge protector on your RV?

Many RVers use a EMS surge protector when they hook up their RV to shore power. EMS means Electrical Management System. Some units are built right into an RV, others like those shown below plug into a power pedestal, and then the RV’s electrical cord is plugged into that. They come in both 30 amp and 50 amp models.

Among other things, an EMS power surge protector will automatically shut off power to the RV when AC power falls dangerously low or rises dangerously high. It will not allow power to the RV when there is reverse polarity, open neutral, open ground, or when 240 volts is detected.

